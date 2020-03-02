South Africa: Suspect Arrested As Seven-Year-Old Boy Is Murdered in Tulbagh

1 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Another child is found murdered in the Western Cape. On Sunday morning, a family from Tulbagh in the Cape Winelands reported their seven-year-old son missing. A search was immediately initiated. At 07:20, the search party made the gruesome discovery. In the bushes on the river bank the body of the child was found.

Detectives followed information and a 53-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested for the murder. He is expected to appear in the Tulbagh Magistrate's court soon. As the investigation unfolds, more charges could be added.

