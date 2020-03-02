South Africa: Eastern Cape Station Commanders Paint Bizana and Mzamba Blue

1 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Eastern Cape started the month of March on a high note, as Station Commanders went out of their respective offices to get rid of lawlessness and criminality in the rural areas of Bizana and Mzamba today, 01 March 2020.

Provincial Head for Visible Policing, Brigadier Malibongwe Ntsabo welcomed about 200 members at the operational parade at Bizana Police Station, where he emphasized commitment in stamping the authority of the State.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga urged the members to go in full force to make sure that communities are and feel safe.

Liquor outlets were identified as focal points, as their non-compliance is considered as an influential factor to criminality and lawlessness.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.