South Africa: Eastern Cape Station Commanders Paint Bizana and Mzamba Blue

Eastern Cape started the month of March on a high note, as Station Commanders went out of their respective offices to get rid of lawlessness and criminality in the rural areas of Bizana and Mzamba today, 01 March 2020.

Provincial Head for Visible Policing, Brigadier Malibongwe Ntsabo welcomed about 200 members at the operational parade at Bizana Police Station, where he emphasized commitment in stamping the authority of the State.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga urged the members to go in full force to make sure that communities are and feel safe.

Liquor outlets were identified as focal points, as their non-compliance is considered as an influential factor to criminality and lawlessness.