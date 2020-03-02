Nigeria: Boko Haram Bent On Dividing Us - Ribadu

2 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

A former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, says Boko Haram insurgents are bent on dividing Nigerians.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja at the annual convention and election of new executives of the indigenes of Adamawa community resident in Abuja, Ribadu urged Nigerians to say no, with one voice to the terrorists whom he described as bad people.

He said the service chiefs were doing their best in the fighting against Boko Haram. Ribadu called for understanding among Nigerians on the peculiar situation of the insurgenct.

"Even the United States has now seen the benefit of bringing these terrorists to negotiating table, with the recent agreement they signed with Afghanistan Taliban, which they have been fighting for years," he said.

Ribadu who is also from Adamawa State, urged the newly elected executives at the convention to be more transparent and feel the pulse of their followers.

