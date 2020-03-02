Nigeria: Google Begins Training for 5000 SMEs in Nigeria

Lagos — Google Nigeria, in partnership with a digital payments company Flutterwave, will tomorrow kick off a series of business clinics aimed at helping 5,000 merchants across Nigeria acquire the skills and tools needed to leverage the web for growth.

The training which is expected to run from March 3rd -5th, 2020 in Lagos is tagged 'Digital Business Compass' and aims to equip businesses with the tools, technologies and insights needed to grow in the digital age.

The sessions will include case studies and live sessions to give attending businesses hands-on experience of how Google and Flutterwave's products can be leveraged, and will be followed by consultations with Digital Business Managers and support teams who will give attendees personalised advice on how they can use Google and Flutterwave's tools and solutions to grow their businesses.

"According to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria has over 37.07 million Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs), which account for more than 84percent of jobs in the country," says Tolulope Akinyele, Google Partners Lead, West Africa.

She added that many MSMEs lack the skills and tools to take advantage of the Web to grow their businesses, noting that the goal for holding the clinics is to provide a platform for SMEs to learn skills and master tools that will help them better utilise the Web to grow their businesses.