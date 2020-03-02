South Africa: 15 Suspects Arrested for Diesel Theft

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant, General Khombinkosi Jula, has applauded the police for the arrest of 15 suspects for diesel theft.

Ongoing investigation into the theft of diesel incidents between Camperdown and Pietermaritzburg areas yielded results on Saturday when the suspects were arrested.

They will appear in the Camperdown Magistrates Court on Monday.

An operation was conducted by police officers from Mountain Rise Rapid Response, Pietermaritzburg K9, and Cluster Crime Intelligence with Magma security guards in Ashburton.

Suspects were arrested in Ashburton while trying to pump diesel from the trucks.

Two trucks transporting fuel, three vehicles, numerous pipes, hydraulic jacks, 17 cell phones, spanners and an undisclosed amount of cash were confiscated during the operation.

Suspects including two police officers were detained at the Camperdown police station.

Commissioner Jula said it was such a disgrace that while other police officers are dedicated to fight crime in the country, others find themselves on the other side of the law because of voracity.

"Such actions are an embarrassment to the police service and are punishable," Commissioner Jula said.