South Africans Called to Put Children's Rights First

The rights of the most vulnerable in society will take centre stage as South Africa observes Human Rights Month this March.

Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu says children's rights must be placed above all else.

"Child protection remains a key area and that's why we say every child must have access to Early Childhood Development (ECD), and every child must be in school.

"... [We must create] an environment where we protect children. However today, not even school is safe, not even the ECD centre is safe, and not even the home is safe," the Deputy Minister said at the start of Human Rights Month.

Bogopane-Zulu said while South Africa has without reservation ratified all the global instruments -- including those from the African Union and United Nations -- that are aimed at protecting children, children are being let down.

"We need to ask ourselves what kind of a nation we are. Are we worthy of celebrating March as Human Rights Month, when we are not even close to respecting the inherent human rights of children?" the Minister said, adding that children are under siege from their own parents.

Human Rights Day

March is commemorated as Human Rights Month in South Africa, which marks Human Rights Day on 21 March. The day is in memory of the Sharpeville massacre, which occurred on 21 March 1960.

South Africa commemorates Human Rights Day to reinforce its commitment to the Bill of Rights, as enshrined in the Constitution.

These rights include:

Equality - everyone is equal before the law and has the right to equal protection and benefit of the law;

Human dignity - everyone has inherent dignity and to have their dignity respected and protected;

Freedom of movement and residence - everyone has a right to freedom of movement and to reside anywhere in the country;

Language and culture - everyone has the right to use any language and to participate in the cultural life of their choice;

Life - everyone has the right to life.