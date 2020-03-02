South Africa: Petrol Price Comes Down in March

The petrol price will again come down by between 19 and 54 cents a litre this week.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced a 19 cent decrease in the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, both grades of diesel (0.05% Sulphur) and diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will come down by 54 cents a litre.

The price adjustment will see a litre 95 come down to R15.84 cents in Gauteng, down from the R16.03 in February.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will decrease by 68 cents per litre, while that of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) go down by 91 cents a litre.

The Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will decrease by 32 cents per kilogram.

The department said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review.

"The Rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period," said the department.

The March product prices adjustment is the third consecutive drop in the petrol price since the start of the year.