South Africa: Low Possibility of Load Shedding Today

2 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has announced that no load shedding is expected on Monday and the possibility thereof is low for the week.

"We are utilising emergency generation reserves to supplement power, as we had more unplanned breakdowns [on Saturday]," Eskom said on Sunday.

Eskom said additional generation units would return to service on Sunday.

"This will improve the power system outlook for the coming week and further reduce the possibility of load shedding," Eskom said.

Eskom reminded customers that the generation system remains constrained, vulnerable and unpredictable. As such, load shedding can be implemented at short notice if there is a change in the generation system performance.

"We request customers to continue using electricity sparingly to help curb demand," Eskom said.

Customers should revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website, https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments.

Alternatively, customers can contact the Eskom media desk on: +27 11 800/ 3433/ 6050/ 6130 or fax-to-email: 086 664 7699 otherwise email: mediadesk@eskom.co.za.

