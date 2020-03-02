South Africa: Suspect Arrested in Pretoria East Police Killing

A suspect has been arrested following the shooting of three police officers on Saturday, in Pretoria East, which resulted in the death of one detective, while leaving the two other officers wounded.

National Police Commissioner, General Khehla John Sitole, has condemned the incident and has called on the detectives to ensure that justice prevails in this matter.

"The detectives that were with the deceased member must be commended for applying the necessary force to apprehend the man that allegedly attacked them and subsequently killed the detective constable," said General Sitole.

The police detective attached to Garsfontein SAPS in Gauteng was allegedly killed by the suspect he and his two colleagues were arresting on a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

It is reported that three detectives from SAPS Garsfontein followed up on information regarding the suspect who was wanted on a case of assault to cause GBH.

On arrival at the corner of Garsfontein and Rubenstein Roads, the members approached the suspect who then started pelting the police with stones.

On trying to apprehend the suspect, he (the suspect) managed to grab one of the member's firearm and fatally shot him.

The other members managed to retaliate resulting in the suspect being shot and wounded.

The suspect is currently in hospital under police guard after he sustained a gunshot wound during the shoot-out.

He will appear in court on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder as soon as he is medically fit to do so.

The National Commissioner is sending a Gauteng Senior delegation to convey his condolences to the family of the detective constable.

The name of the deceased member will be released as soon as his next of kin has been informed and his family will be afforded the support needed during their time of mourning and beyond.

General Sitole has directed the management of the province to further ensure that the colleagues of the deceased member be afforded the necessary debriefing and counselling as prescribed by South African Police Service (SAPS) Employee Health and Wellness.

Esakhaleni Shopping Center shooting

Meanwhile, in a separate incident shortly after midnight, three constables were patrolling in the vicinity of Esakhaleni Shopping Center when they were shot at.

Two members were wounded and the third member managed to escape unscathed.

One of the constables, a female is in a critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds to her face and abdomen.

No arrests have yet been made in this incident.