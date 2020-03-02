South Africa: 'Unprecedented' Military Evacuation of 151 South Africans From Wuhan to Take Place Within Days

1 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The South African government will launch an unprecedented and major military-style operation to safely evacuate at least 151 South Africans who have been stranded in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicentre of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which may become a global pandemic. The number of those seeking evacuation is rising rapidly.

Strict measures are being taken to ensure evacuees from Wuhan, China do not infect each other, or anyone else, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, and other ministers and officials emphasised at a media briefing on Sunday, 1 March 2020.

He told Daily Maverick the operation about to be undertaken was "unprecedented" for South Africa. The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) evacuation mission would start within seven to 10 days of the directive which Cabinet gave the government on 26 February 2020 to start preparing to repatriate the South Africans.

The operation is to be led by the South African National Defence Force in cooperation with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

A multi-disciplinary medical team will fly to Wuhan to ensure pre- and inflight screening and medical care, Mkhize said. If any of the South Africans did not meet the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.