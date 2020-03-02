South Africa: Basketball Coach Charged With Murder of Missing Hout Bay Boy After 'Full Confession'

2 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Chantelle Presence

A basketball coach has been charged with the murder of Sibusiso Dakuse, the 12-year-old boy who went missing in Hout Bay last week.

Marvin Minnaar, 23, from Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay, stood quietly in the dock of the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Nearby, Sibusiso's mother Yonelisa Dakuse wept uncontrollably in the public gallery, comforted by friends and family.

It was revealed in court that Minnaar had made a "full confession" to police shortly after his arrest on Friday. He faces one charge of murder.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said more charges could be added, as the police investigation was still underway.

The case was postponed to March 17 for police to gather bail information and for Minnaar to consult with his legal aid lawyer on whether he will be applying for bail.

As Minnaar was led down from the dock to the cells, some members of the public shouted the word "bastard", while Sibusiso's mother collapsed and was helped up by Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, who was also in attendance.

Sibusiso's aunt Amelia Dakuse said her nephew had been watching a basketball game on Wednesday night with two friends when they were approached by Minnaar to accompany them to a local pharmacy. The two friends declined, but Sibusiso left with him. The pre-teen was not seen alive again.

His parents, who live separately, reported him missing the next morning when they realised that he had not slept at either home the night before.

Amelia Dakuse said Minnaar had helped residents with the search before his arrest on Friday.

She criticised police, insisting her nephew could have been found alive if they had not reacted so tardily. She also claims the family have received very little to no information on the matter from police.

IOL reported on Monday that Sibusiso's body had been found on Friday, about 10 minutes from his home in Hout Bay.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.