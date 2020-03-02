Nigeria: Coronation Merchant Bank Appointed Customs Revenue Collecting Bank By the Nigeria Customs Service

2 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Akintayo Eribake

Coronation Merchant Bank has been appointed as a designated bank for the collection and remittance of all Revenue Payments (i.e. Import, Excise and other duties) by the Nigeria Customs Service.

Since its inception in 2015, Coronation Merchant Bank has successfully differentiated itself by delivering value to several companies across Nigeria and enabling them to achieve their business objectives.

The Bank has been the recipient of numerous International and National awards for product innovation and sound corporate governance practices.

Some of the international awards it received in 2019 include Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by World Finance, Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by Global Banking & Finance Review, Best Investment Bank by Global Business Outlook and Best Investment Bank in Nigeria by International Finance.

Commenting on the Bank's appointment, Banjo Adegbohungbe, Acting Managing Director of Coronation Merchant Bank said "This is another important milestone on our journey to become a leading bank in Nigeria and an important enabler of our capacity to support the aspirations of our customers.

We are grateful to the Nigeria Customs Service for the opportunity of a partnership that will be mutually beneficial to the partners and our customers."

Coronation Merchant Bank was established in 2015 to provide wholesale banking to a long-underserved market.

The Bank offers; Investment and Corporate Banking; Private Banking/Wealth Management and, Global Markets/Treasury Services to its niche clientele.It presently has two branches located in Abuja and Port Harcourt with its Head Office in Lagos, Nigeria.

