Nigeria: Moghalu, Burna Boy Among Nigerians to Watch Next Decade

Burna Boy in his new video Anybody.

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential candidate of the Young People's Party at the 2019 general election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu; as well as rising music artist, Burna

Boy, have been listed among 15 Nigerians who will shape activities of the next decade beginning from 2020-2030.

Arbiterz, a premium digital lifestyle magazine that writes about the lives and passions of Africa's high net worth consumers and middle classes, disclosed this in its latest publication entitled "2020-2030: 15 Nigerians Who Will Shape the Decade (Part 2).

Moghalu, whom Arbiterz christened "The Insider Revolutionary", was equally seen by the publication as "the best person to build a viable alternative party to replace the collection of contraptions that chancers and the self-deluded have tantalised Nigerian middle classes with".

For the fast rising musician, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, the publication described him as "The Unrelenting Marathoner", predicting that "on account of his versatility, marketing nous and sheer hard work, Burna Boy will remain a significant presence on the Nigerian and global music scenes this decade."

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde who made the list was described as "The Modest Authority".

Others in the list include the Chief Executive Officer of UAC Nigeria Plc, Folasope Aiyesimoju, profiled "The Principal Agent"; Venture Partner at HOF Capital, a global technology investment company, and former Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, described by Arbiterz as "The Serial Founder".

Also making the list of Nigerians to watch in 10 years time is the Chairman of President Muhammadu Buhari's Economic Advisory Council, Dr. Adedoyin Salami, nicknamed "The Insider Outside."