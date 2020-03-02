Nigeria: Gunmen 'Kill Over 50 in Kaduna Villages'

Suspected bandits have reportedly attacked four communities in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed about 51 persons.

The incident which which took place on Sunday affected Kerawa, Zareyawa and Marina all in Kerawa Ward of the local government.

According to a report by Daily Trust newspaper, the attackers stormed the villages around 6a.m.shortly after Muslim morning prayer.

The Hausa Service of the Voice of America reported that new born babies, Almajiris and others were not spared by the gunmen.

Many residents reportedly fled as the assailants also set many houses ablaze and carted away foodstuffs.

The councillor of Kerawa Ward, Dayyabu Kerawa, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, said all the 51 victims were buried around 4p.m. on Sunday.

He said those who sustained injuries were taken to hospital for treatment.

"We don't know who they were; they only stormed the villages and started shooting people. As we speak, 51 people have been buried; while the injured were taken to the hospital," he was quoted as saying.

He added that the information about the attack came late due to network problems.

"Nobody knew about the incident on time because there was no network in the affected villages," he said. Mr Kerawa also said security agencies later visited the scene, but left.

PREMIUM TIMES was not able to reach the Kaduna State police public relations officer, Mohammed Jalige, as his phone line was switched off.

However, Mr. Jalige confirmed the incident to journalists in Kaduna, stating that he would be briefed on the situation by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the area.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, was also not reachable as his phone lines were engaged.

Kaduna State has for long suffered several attacks by bandits and kidnappers.

Dozens have been killed since last year, the most recent on February 12 at Bakali village in Fatika District of Giwa Local Government Area of the state when bandits stormed the village and killed 16 members of the same family and five others including members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF).

The bandits stormed Bakali around 4p.m. where they locked up about 16 members of the same family and set the house on fire.

A day later, gunmen opened fire at Maro Market in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state in the evening and instantly killed seven people, leaving many injured.

One of the most devastating incidents within the last six months took place in Igabi Local Government Area of the state in October 2019 when bandits killed three members of a vigilante group.

They surrounded 16 villages and farmlands and ordered the residents to leave their homes or face attacks.

The incident saw thousands of women and children relocate to the Local Education Authority Primary School, Birnin Yero for refuge.