Malawi: DRC Refugee Killed in Dowa, 3 Others Get Serious Injuries

1 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Unknown people have killed a refugee from the Democratic Republic of Congo who was staying at Dzaleka refugee camp in the district.

Three other refugees were rushed to Dowa district hospital where they are battling for their lives amid reports that one of them has since died.

Daniel Mtaganda from the DRC who was killed this morning at the camp and the three others are alleged to have been castle rustlers who have been terrorizing the district.

Mtaganda was hacked in the head with one eye severely damaged and has been rushed to Dowa District Hospital.

Dowa Police Publicist Sub-inspector Gladson M'bumpha has confirmed about the incident adding they are still investigating the matter.

