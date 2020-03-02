Namibia: Air Nam Suspends Three Managers

1 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Air Namibia has suspended three senior managers in order to carry out internal investigations, spokesperson Paul Nakawa, said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The three suspended managers are Wimpie Van Vuuren (senior manager, sales and marketing), Johannes Blaauw (manager cargo sales) and Abraham Nasab (manager of cargo operations).

"The suspensions are to allow the airline to conclude pending investigations. The airline holds instructions that there should be no direct or indirect communication between the suspended managers and Air Namibia staff in order to not interfere with the investigations," said Nakawa.

He said the three managers were informed why they had been suspended and therefore, the airline will not reveal the reasons for their suspension to the public, due to company policy.

