South Africa: Van Niekerk Adds 400M Title to Comeback Form

1 March 2020
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

World record holder and Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk continued his comeback from an injury-enforced layoff when winning the 400m title at the Free State Championships under difficult conditions in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

In cold, wet and windy conditions, Van Niekerk floated out the blocks and coasted around the track to secure a convincing victory in the open men's one-lap final, crossing the line in 47.42 seconds.

Having clocked 10.10 and 20.31 over the 100m and 200m distances at a small track-and-field meeting the previous week, Van Niekerk admitted he had held back the throttle in his first 400m race since returning from a long-term knee injury.

'I've been out of the game for two years, so every time I get an opportunity to run, I want to use it and do a good job,' Van Niekerk told Wesley Botton of the Citizen.

'But today was a bit cold and wet and it was quite windy on the back straight, so I decided to stick with the pack. Next time, if the conditions are perfect, I'd like to take full advantage of it.'

Though he was more than four seconds outside the world record of 43.03 which he set at the 2016 Rio Olympics, Van Niekerk remained confident of finding his best form ahead of the Tokyo Games in July.

'These last two weeks have given me somewhat of an indication of where I'd like to be and what I still need to work on,' said the two-time world champion. There's still a lot of work to be done before I can compete against the world's best, but I believe I'm back. I feel good and I feel motivated for the future.'

Read the original article on Sascoc.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Sascoc

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.