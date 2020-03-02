South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrest Suspects, Recover 18 Unlicensed Firearms in Weekend Operation

1 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nhlanhla Jele

Eighteen suspects arrested over the weekend are expected to appear in different courts around Gauteng soon on charges ranging from possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as possession of suspected stolen and hijacked cars.

The suspects were arrested over the weekend in operation O Kae Molao, where police recovered firearms and in a separate incident a vehicle was stolen during a house robbery in Hebron, North-West of Pretoria Tshwane.

The arrests happened while police were carrying out routine patrols on Solomon Mahlangu Road in Garsfontein Tshwane when they stopped a suspicious-looking grey Ford Eco Sport. The car was subsequently searched, and the police found a firearm with eight rounds of ammunition.

In another search in Danville, police recovered a firearm hidden in the boot of a VW Jetta.

With both these incidents, the suspects failed to produce licenses for the firearms and were arrested on the spot.

In a separate district, an intelligence-driven operation led police to a tavern in Zandspruit informal settlement, Honeydew. Upon arrival at the tavern, police conducted a search and a suspect was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

"Meanwhile in Randfontein, a suspect was chased by a police constable and was caught with an unlicensed firearm. Other suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms in other areas within the province, bringing to total 18 firearms recovered by the police," Captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

Over the weekend police in Gauteng managed to arrest over 860 suspects during Operation O Kae Molao conducted by the different districts.

"In Tshwane police acted swiftly to a complaint of a VW Polo that was hijacked in Mabopane. The car was recovered within a few minutes after it was hijacked. Still in Tshwane, 281 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from house robbery, dealing in dagga, selling liquor without a license, contravention of protection order, pointing of firearm, fraud, theft, rape and assault," Captain Masondo added.

Operation O Kae Molao conducted in the Johannesburg region saw police arrest 159 suspects for crimes that include armed robbery, theft, possession of dangerous weapons, tempering with essential infrastructure, assault, driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of drugs.

Captain Masondo said, "Other suspects were arrested in districts of Sedibeng, West Rand and Ekurhuleni for crimes ranging from murder, house robbery, theft, possession of drugs, assault, fraud, possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property."

Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, Provincial Commissioner of the police in Gauteng, commended community members who continued to report any criminal activities in their areas and assured the public that the men in blue will continue to quickly respond to any crime-related calls.

"The provincial commissioner also noted with appreciation and welcomed the recovery of unlicensed firearms and dangerous weapons that are normally used in the commission of serious and violent crimes," Captain Masondo stated in a statement.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.