South Africa: Body of Missing Tulbagh Boy, 7 Found, Man Arrested

A search for a missing 7-year-old Tulbagh boy ended in tragedy on Sunday with the discovery of his body in the Western Cape town, police have confirmed.

The boy's family in Tulbagh in the Cape Winelands reported that their son was missing on Sunday morning.

The same morning a search for the missing child quickly ensued and the body of the boy was discovered on a riverbank.

Following leads and information handed to the detectives, a 53-year-old man was subsequently arrested for the murder of the child, spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Sunday.

"He is expected to appear in the Tulbagh Magistrate's court soon. As the investigation unfolds more charges could be added."

