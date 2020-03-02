South Africa: SA's Heritage At Risk - Museums Across the Country Face Ongoing Challenges

1 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Karabo Mafolo

The grievances raised by Iziko Museum of South Africa staff members in Cape Town during a protest action in February 2020 are not unique. Lack of funding, understaffing and tensions between management and employees are prevalent at other heritage museums around the country.

Museums in South Africa are often underfunded, understaffed and pay little, according to Anton van Vollenhoven, a heritage and archaeology expert who runs a cultural heritage company in the North West. These issues have been at the heart of the Iziko Museum of South Africa staff protest, but they aren't unique to Iziko.

Iziko forms part of the 15 heritage institutions that are overseen by the department of sports, arts and culture, among them are Ditsong Museums of South Africa in Pretoria and the Robben Island Museum.

The former prison island tourist site off Cape Town has been beset by administrative and staffing problems through the years. In the 2018/2019 financial year, Robben Island Museum's profit was just under R13-million, compared to their 2017 profit, which was just under R23-million.

This decline can be attributed to Robben Island Museum's inadequate boat capacity, which resulted in a number of tours being cancelled, wrote CEO Mava Dada in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

