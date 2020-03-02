South Africa: Different Stages of Development for Proteas' Women and Men

1 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Proteas are into the semifinals of the Women's T20 World Cup with a game to spare while the Proteas men's side pulled off an unlikely win over Australia at the weekend. The results underlined the settled nature of the women's team while highlighting the men's continued inconsistency as they rebuild.

Two elite cricket teams from South Africa. Two very different stages of development and evolution. Two excellent results at the weekend.

The Proteas women's team became the second side after India to book their place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup being played in Australia when they secured a 17-run win over Pakistan in Sydney.

It was the Proteas' third straight win at the tournament, which included a superb victory over England and another over minnows Thailand in Group B. Taking a maximum six log points from their first three games completed South Africa's first objective of semifinal qualification.

India, who surprisingly beat Australia in Group A, have completed their four matches and top the standings on eight points in that half of the draw. Hosts and pre-tournament favourites Australia are not guaranteed a semifinal place yet and face neighbours New Zealand in an effective quarterfinal on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

