South Africa: Pam Golding Properties in Hot Water Over Possible Aiding of Money Laundering

analysis

The Estate Agency Affairs Board has always been considered a bit toothless. So the sanctions Pam Golding Properties could face if found guilty of aiding money-laundering transactions are probably lightweight. But the Financial Intelligence Centre might also get involved, and the penalties may be more severe.

Pam Golding Properties, one of SA's largest estate agencies, might face slap-on-the-wrist sanctions if it is found guilty by the Estate Agency Affairs Board (EAAB) of aiding money-laundering transactions involving the children of former Mozambican president Armando Guebuza.

The EAAB, which regulates the conduct of estate agents in SA, is investigating Pam Golding Properties for facilitating the sale of two Johannesburg-based properties - worth a combined R50-million - to "politically exposed people". The "politically exposed people" are Guebuza's children, Ndambi Guebuza and Valentina Guebuza.

Pam Golding Properties allegedly sold the two properties in Johannesburg's affluent suburbs of Dainfern and Kyalami Estate without checking the source of funds that were used to purchase them or performing due diligence on the politically connected individuals.

If found guilty, Pam Golding Properties will be hauled to an EAAB disciplinary hearing where its directors might have their fidelity fund certificates suspended for not more than three years. The certificates...