South Africa: Untangling a Conflict of Interests At the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund

1 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ruan Jooste

Rumours have been flying for years that former CEO and principal officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund S'bu Luthuli was doing business with the investment arm of the fund, despite it being a clear conflict of interest and in contravention of the cooling-off period stipulated in the fund's code of conduct. It is no longer only a rumour.

S'bu Luthuli's LinkedIn profile shows he has been the CEO of Mpande Property Fund Manager since June 2018. That was just after his contract was not renewed with the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF) as principal officer and CEO, a role he filled for close to a decade.

Mpande has no website or any other visible online track record and is not registered with the Financial Services Conduct Authority (FSCA). According to CIPC records, the company has only three directors, of which Luthuli is one, and is in the process of being deregistered. The company is not registered as an authorised services provider on the FSCA website.

Mpande is not listed as an external asset manager either in the June 2019 financial statements or integrated report of the EPPF.

The fund outsources half of the investment function of its...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

