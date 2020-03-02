South Africa: Thebe Magugu Shines At Paris Fashion Week

Since he won the LVMH Prize in September 2019, Thebe Magugu, a young fashion designer from Kimberley, has been caught in a whirlwind of opportunities. His latest break? Showing his eponymous brand's Autumn/Winter 2020 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

It's 3.30pm on 25 February at the Palais de Tokyo, Avenue du Président Wilson, and for the first time, Thebe Magugu is showing his Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, to a crowd of international fashion journalists, editors, buyers and guests during Paris Fashion Week.

Titled Anthro 1, a slight departure from his previous collections, all named after - and inspired by - a university subject that connected to what he was feeling at that particular moment, the range is informed by "the visual cues he saw growing up - like his grandmother's kitchen tablecloth with step-and-repeat fauna (now imposed onto a utilitarian parka) and his aunt's corrugated iron fence (now imposed onto a grainy crepe)".

In 2017, Magugu launched his label Thebe Magugu with a collection named Geology, an ode to the outdoors and escaping urban landscapes, including references to hiking and fishing. In 2018, it was Home Economics, an exploration of the conditions in which women find themselves in today's South Africa,...