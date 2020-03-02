South Africa: Thebe Magugu Shines At Paris Fashion Week

1 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Emilie Gambade

Since he won the LVMH Prize in September 2019, Thebe Magugu, a young fashion designer from Kimberley, has been caught in a whirlwind of opportunities. His latest break? Showing his eponymous brand's Autumn/Winter 2020 collection at Paris Fashion Week.

It's 3.30pm on 25 February at the Palais de Tokyo, Avenue du Président Wilson, and for the first time, Thebe Magugu is showing his Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, to a crowd of international fashion journalists, editors, buyers and guests during Paris Fashion Week.

Titled Anthro 1, a slight departure from his previous collections, all named after - and inspired by - a university subject that connected to what he was feeling at that particular moment, the range is informed by "the visual cues he saw growing up - like his grandmother's kitchen tablecloth with step-and-repeat fauna (now imposed onto a utilitarian parka) and his aunt's corrugated iron fence (now imposed onto a grainy crepe)".

In 2017, Magugu launched his label Thebe Magugu with a collection named Geology, an ode to the outdoors and escaping urban landscapes, including references to hiking and fishing. In 2018, it was Home Economics, an exploration of the conditions in which women find themselves in today's South Africa,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.