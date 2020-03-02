South Africa: History Made As Carina Bruwer's Swim of Hope Raises Thousands for Music School

On 28 February, marathon swimmer Carina Bruwer became the first woman to swim across Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth - in support of Muzukidz, an organisation that offers underprivileged children the opportunity to learn to play the violin.

https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/Carina-Video.mp4

As Carina Bruwer prepared to start her swim at Pollock Beach in Summerstrand, just before 8am on a rainy morning on 28 February 2020, a group of young violinists from the NGO Muzukidz gathered on the beach to wish her luck. Some played their violins.

Carina Bruwer sets off at Pollock Beach in Summerstrand on her swim across Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture by Mike Holmes

After she completed her 20km swim, she said: "The kids just gave me so much joy and I entered the water with a sense of purpose. It was not an easy swim - the temperature was a few degrees colder than I would have liked for a long swim like this, with the cool outside temperature and overcast conditions contributing to a consistent drop in body temperature."

The children have been very much on Bruwer's mind since she asked Maria Botha, founder and director at Muzukidz if she could raise funds for them. Muzukidz is...