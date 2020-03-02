South Africa: History Made As Carina Bruwer's Swim of Hope Raises Thousands for Music School

1 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

On 28 February, marathon swimmer Carina Bruwer became the first woman to swim across Nelson Mandela Bay in Port Elizabeth - in support of Muzukidz, an organisation that offers underprivileged children the opportunity to learn to play the violin.

https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/wp-content/uploads/Carina-Video.mp4

As Carina Bruwer prepared to start her swim at Pollock Beach in Summerstrand, just before 8am on a rainy morning on 28 February 2020, a group of young violinists from the NGO Muzukidz gathered on the beach to wish her luck. Some played their violins.

Carina Bruwer sets off at Pollock Beach in Summerstrand on her swim across Nelson Mandela Bay. Picture by Mike Holmes

After she completed her 20km swim, she said: "The kids just gave me so much joy and I entered the water with a sense of purpose. It was not an easy swim - the temperature was a few degrees colder than I would have liked for a long swim like this, with the cool outside temperature and overcast conditions contributing to a consistent drop in body temperature."

The children have been very much on Bruwer's mind since she asked Maria Botha, founder and director at Muzukidz if she could raise funds for them. Muzukidz is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.