Nigeria: Covid-19 - Kano Activates Isolation Centre

Kano — As part of proactive measures against the ravaging scourge of novel coronavirus currently spreading across the globe, Kano state government said it has activated an isolation centre at Yargaya to deal with any possible case in the state.

The state's commissioner for health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa said adequate staff drawn from the department of public health and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital have been trained in screening, detection and handling of persons infected with the deadly viral disease.

He said the state ministry of health has further intensify its surveillance for the disease at various entry points to the state including the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Railway corporation and the motor parks for timely identification and isolation of any suspected cases.

According to the commissioner, "Following the report of the outbreak, Kano state government under the able leadership of his excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje immediately swung into action to ensure that COVID-19 is prevented in Kano state.

Measures instituted include conduct of state emergencuy preparedness and response committee meeting. Development of incident action plan, activation of rapid resp[onse team and reactivation of state isolation centre at 'Yar-Gaya.

He said an ambulance drugs and other protective equipment have been provided at the isolation centre and Airport respectively with a view to ensuring that no medical personnel falls victim in the course of treating or handling the patient.

He therefore enjoined the public to imbibe the culture of proper hygiene and to avoid crowded places.