South Africa: Motorists Urged to Be Safe As Wet Weather Prevails

The Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure, Jacob Mamabolo, has called on motorists to exercise extreme caution as more rain is forecast for the province.

The MEC's plea follows fatal accidents that occurred during the weekend, where nine people lost their lives and several others were injured.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims, and I wish those injured a speedy recovery. We humbly appeal to road users to change their attitude and behaviour on the road to reduce fatalities," Mamabolo said in a statement on Monday.

He encouraged motorists to invest in life-saving driving skills such as advanced driving lessons.

"Our commitment to reducing road fatalities on our roads will be achieved through combined efforts between government and cooperation from all motorists.

"This includes driver behaviour and attitude such as refraining from drunk driving, using cell phones while driving, and reckless overtaking. Adherence to speed limits, safe following distance as well as ensuring that vehicles are roadworthy is of the utmost importance," Mamabolo said.

He further cautioned motorists to exercise patience and to avoid driving in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding as rains continue to pour throughout the province.