South Africa: Bulls Evict Spectators After Crowd Violence Incident At Loftus

2 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town — The Bulls have confirmed fans were evicted from Loftus Versfeld on Saturday after an incident of violence in the crowd during the side's 39-24 Super Rugby loss to the Jaguares .

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Details surrounding the incident, which took place on the north stand, are still relatively unclear with the Bulls waiting on further information from stadium security, but they confirmed to Sport24 on Monday that the perpetrators were kicked out of Loftus and that the franchise adopts a "zero tolerance" approach to crowd violence.

"The BBCo can confirm that the culprits were swiftly apprehended and removed from the stands," the Bulls' head of communications Shanil Mangaroo said in a statement.

"They were taken to the SAPS charge office at the stadium and handed over to the SAPS.

"Loftus patrons can be assured that this sort of behavior will not tolerated by the BBCo, and together with our security company we will take a zero tolerance approach to any similar incidents."

Images of the fight were captured by Gallo photographer Lee Warren .

The Bulls are next in action when they host the Highlanders on Saturday.

Kick off is at 17:05.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.