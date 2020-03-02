South Africa: Govt to Launch Minimum Wage Compliance Hotline

2 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi will on Thursday launch a new hotline that will allow workers to report cases of non-compliance with the National Minimum Wage (NMW), at no cost to them.

The launch of the NMW Impimpa hotline, with the backing of one of the country's leading cellular providers, will provide a messaging interaction mechanism for end users (workers) to allow them to report cases of non-compliance with the NMW.

The launch of the hotline also coincides with the latest review of the National Minimum Wage rates, which were published on 17 February 2020.

The new NMW has increased from R20.00 per hour to R20.76 per hour. The rate came into effect on 1 March 2020.

"The NMW Impimpa hotline will provide an effective monitoring and enforcement system. Its launch is seen as vital to the success of this significant policy intervention (NMW)," the department said in a statement.

The department is launching the Impimpa hotline as a mechanism to ensure that employers are complying with the Act and are held accountable if they are found to be non-complying.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.