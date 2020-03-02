South Africa: Taxi Driver Behind Bars for Attempted Murder, Reckless and Negligent Driving

2 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police arrested a 41-year-old male taxi driver for attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving at Bree Taxi rank corner Bree and Sauer Street on 01 March 2020 at 08:00.

It is alleged that the suspect bumped a Silver Grey Golf 5 belonging to a 46-year-old male along Jeppe Street. The victim followed the suspect until Bree Taxi rank. When he confronted the taxi driver, he took out a firearm and fired two shots. The victim managed to escape unharmed and registered a case at the police station. Swift response by the police led to the arrest of the suspect.

Investigation is under way and suspect will appear soon in the Johannesburg Magistrate Court.

