South Africa: Missing Person Search Continues in Pella

press release

Pella SAPS are looking for Gert Watt aka Ouderman (55), who went missing from Pella on 10 February 2020. He was last seen by a co-worker at a farm just outside Pella where he is employed as a shepard. He was dressed in a blue top and pants with a red cap. He is slender build, has brown eyes and black hair. Gert was reported missing to the on 13 February 2020, to the local police and SAPS Search and Rescue unit, Upington K9 unit, Police in Pella and the community has been conducting searches in this regard.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact D/WO Jerome Van Schalkwyk on 082 495 4789. The investigation continues.