South Africa: Missing Person Search Continues in Pella

2 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pella SAPS are looking for Gert Watt aka Ouderman (55), who went missing from Pella on 10 February 2020. He was last seen by a co-worker at a farm just outside Pella where he is employed as a shepard. He was dressed in a blue top and pants with a red cap. He is slender build, has brown eyes and black hair. Gert was reported missing to the on 13 February 2020, to the local police and SAPS Search and Rescue unit, Upington K9 unit, Police in Pella and the community has been conducting searches in this regard.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact D/WO Jerome Van Schalkwyk on 082 495 4789. The investigation continues.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.