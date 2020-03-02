South Africa: The Week - Parliament Debates Coronavirus

analysis

There's a full and mixed flavour to the coming week's parliamentary business. The major points of interest will come from the Question Time sessions with the Executive, the debate on an urgent matter of national public importance, and several high-profile meetings in the committee corridor.

Government ministers may make oral statements to Parliament to address major incidents or highlight government policies and actions. Each political party is allowed an opportunity to respond to such a statement. On Tuesday, the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology will make a statement in the Nati0nal Assembly chamber on the state of readiness for the 2020 academic year.

On the following day, select ministers in the Peace and Security Cluster will be probed on a variety of issues during their Question Time session. Members of the Cabinet are accountable collectively and individually to Parliament for the exercise of their powers and the performance of their functions. They must provide Parliament with full and regular reports concerning matters under their control. Everything from big-picture policy to specific scandals and non-performance will be on the radar.

Just like the rest of the world, Parliament vibrates with concern about the coronavirus outbreak. As a result, the...