South Africa: Are We Ready for Covid-19? the South African Government Responds to 22 Questions

2 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

How prepared is South Africa really for Covid-19? Spotlight and Maverick Citizen sent government a combined list of 22 questions aiming to get beyond the hype and into the nitty-gritty of how and on what legal authority measures will be taken.

On Wednesday, 26 February Spotlight and Daily Maverick sent a combined list of 22 questions about South Africa's state of preparedness for Covid-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) to the Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). Our intention was to get beyond the sensational surface of the issue and gain a deeper insight into how government is preparing for a potentially very serious epidemic in South Africa.

We were particularly interested in the legal basis on which various measures might be taken and in what steps government will take to ensure a response that is proportional and in line with the protection of human rights.

We received the below answers to our 22 questions on the morning of Monday 2 March (five days after we sent them).

This relatively late response was partly because our questions were redirected from the NICD to the Health Minister (through whom it seems all government communications on Covid-19 are being...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.