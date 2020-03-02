South Africa: Cop Van Petrol Bombed, University of Zululand Campus Shut Down After Protests Turn Violent

2 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

A police van was petrol bombed after protests turned violent at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

"This morning, a police van was allegedly petrol bombed by protesters. It is alleged that while police officers were busy dispersing protesting students, the police van, which was parked off-campus, was petrol bombed," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

While the police are monitoring the situation, the university said it would shut down the KwaDlangezwa campus, where the violence emanated.

Protesting students said they do not want an SRC administrator. This after the SRC was dissolved because of allegations of gross misconduct in late 2018.

"Due to the current acts of violence that include threats to human life, harassment, intimidation and destruction of property by students, university management, in consultation with the chairperson of the council, has decided to close the KwaDlangezwa campus of the University of Zululand with immediate effect," the university said in a statement.

It also instructed students, who reside in university accommodation, "to vacate their residences by no later than 15:00 today".

"Students are warned that the university will not accept any deviation from complying with this directive."

The statement added management was disappointed with the protests, saying not all students were involved in the chaos.

"It is unfortunate that the instigators of the protest are individuals who have overstayed their welcome at the university. It is a pity that the majority of students, who are focused on their studies, have become victims of academic non-performers.

"The University of Zululand has a zero-tolerance stance towards any form of criminal conduct or activity."

