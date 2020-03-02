South Africa: Blitzboks Write Comeback Story in LA

2 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

In the shadow of the Hollywood Hills the Blitzboks gave budding scriptwriters plenty of raw material to use as a foundation for a comeback story as they claimed the Los Angeles Sevens title.

On a weekend when South Africa appeared to be out of games on three occasions, they found a way to storm back each time, eventually winning the Los Angeles leg of the World Sevens Series title in dramatic fashion.

The Blitzboks needed extra time to claim a sudden-death 29-24 victory over Fiji in the Los Angeles final despite trailing 19-0 after five minutes. Those are the broad facts about the Blitzboks' second win of the campaign following their victory in round one in Dubai.

But, as coach Neil Powell pointed out, this was a win for the Blitzboks' system, which has its foundation in spring, builds through brutal training sessions at the height of summer and hopefully bears fruit like it did in Los Angeles.

The composure, belief and skill to come back from such a huge deficit doesn't happen by accident. It occurs because there is a strong team culture defined by clarity of vision combined with a powerful work ethic.

"Even when we're down, the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

