South Africa: Man in the Dock for Allegedly Killing Pregnant Woman in Cape Town

2 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A man appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court on Monday morning for allegedly killing a pregnant woman in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

Clarence Petersen faced charges of murder and did not apply for bail, said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

He added the case was postponed for further investigation.

Petersen, 42, would remain in custody until April 24.

He was arrested last week after Petula Williams was shot and died in hospital on Wednesday night.

She was gunned down in her home in Terblanche Street at around 17:30.

The shooting is believed to be gang related.

Local ward councillor Angus McKenzie previously said the woman's murder "would appear to be an assassination rather than just a random shooting" as the gunman was said to have walked into the house before shooting her in the chest and back.

The Playboyz and Hard Livings gangs are understood to be embroiled in a turf war and the murder is believed to be linked to it.

A witness told the Daily Voice Williams had been sitting in the yard with her young daughter on her lap at the time.

It was reported she was seven months pregnant with twin boys, but they did not survive.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

