Malawi: Ecobank Charity Shield Sponsorship Up to K20m

2 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Steven Godfrey Mkweteza

Ecobank Malawi Limited says it is geared to roll out the 2020 edition of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) organised Ecobank Charity Shield scheduled for March 14-15 in Blantyre with increased sponsorship.

The disclosure from the bank came in a wake of the reports that the pan-African commercial bank was considering withdrawing the sponsorship towards the initiative due to poor management.

Addressing the media in Blantyre, the Ecobank marketing, brands and communications manager Takondwa Chirwa said the bank was impressed with the the four-team competition last year and was now considering of rasing the money to MK20 million.

Last year, Ecobank pumped in MK12 million towards the tournament whose proceeds was channeled towards the fight against crimes being targeted at people with albinism (PWAs).

"We have been impressed so far with the management of the tournament, participation and cordial relationship between us and football association of Malawi, hence, we are considering of increasing the money to close to MK20 million," said Chirwa.

According to Chirwa, the bank has already started making planning and arrangements, which she said, were almost at the final stages.

"The prepatory works are already set and in due course, we are going to announce the teams to be involved and where the proceeds from the initiative will be channeled to," said Chirwa

In 2016 FAM executive committee endorsed charity shield as part of the official football calendar for elite football.

The charity shield mobilises football fans and the public towards a charitable cause of national significance before the season kicks off.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.