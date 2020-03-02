Malawi: Mutharika Gets Electoral Bills for Assent - Law Expert Predicts Fierce Court Battle

2 March 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A legal expert says there could be a fierce court battle if President Peter Mutharika refuses to assent to Constitutional Court sanctioned electoral reform bills which parliament passed last week.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani said Mutharika got the bills on Thursday.Justin Dzonzi, a legal commentator said Mutharika will have to assent to the bills to allow for the conduct of the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election on May 19, 2020.

"If the president refuses to assent to the bills, he needs to give the reasons, he needs to justify why he had done so. But this can lead to a very serious court battle," said Dzonzi.

He said petitioners or the friends of the Constitutional Court election case, ordinary citizens as well as parliament's Public Appointments Committee can all drag Mutharika to court over the matter.

But Kalilani said Mutharika is yet to make a decision on whether to assent to the bills or not.

"The law provides for 21 days for the president to act on the bills, either to assent or not so we are within the 21 days. This is the set of process which is followed," Kalilani said.

He said the law is very clear on this as it empowers the president either to assent or not, saying everything was at his discretion.

Kalilani said Mutharika is aware that this is a Constitutional Court ordered bills and that the election case is now in the appeals court.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.