Zimbabwe: Warriors Coach Announces CHAN Squad

2 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

Newly appointed Zimbabwe National Soccer team coach Zdravko Logarusic has named a 28-man provisional squad for the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals set for 4 - 25 April in Cameroon.

The Warriors who will play back to back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month will shift focus and prepare for the CHAN tournament that is reserved for players plying their trade in their local leagues.

Zimbabwe is in group A with hosts Cameroon, Mali & Burkina Faso and play in the opening match on the 4th of April against the host nation.

Fixtures

Zimbabwe vs Cameroon - 4/4 - 4pm

Zimbabwe vs Burkina Faso - 8/4 - 7pm

Zimbabwe vs Mali - 12/4 - 7pm

All times (CAT)

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Simbarashe Chinani, Ariel Sibanda, Nelson Chadya, Talbert Shumba

Defenders

Xolani Ndlovu, Qadr Amini, Frank Makarati, Partson Jaure, Peter Muduwa, Liberty Chakoroma, Ian Nekati, Rapheal Muduviwa

Midfielders

Malon Mushonga, Moses Muchenje, Devon Chafa, Trevor Mavhunga, Kelvin Madzongwe, Phenias Bamusi, Juan Mutudza, King Nadolo, Wellington Taderera, Ishmael Wadi, Valentine Kadonzvo, William Manondo, Kelvin Chibunyu (Cranborne Bullets)

Strikers

Prince Dube, Obriel Chirinda, Stanley Ngala

