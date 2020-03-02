Zimbabwe: Court Orders for Investigation Into Rights Abuses of Chitungwiza Protesters

Magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti has cornered the state to investigate suspected rights abuses of 12 opposition supporters who were Chitungwiza over the weekend following violent clashes between police and residents.

The 12 who include MDC Youth Assembly Spokesperson Stephen Chuma among others appeared before Chitungwiza magistrates court today.

The dozen's lawyers, Moses Nkomo, Jeremiah Bhamu and Job Sikhala had told the court that the accused persons were denied access to their lawyers.

They also said that even the lawyers were denied to talk to the accused persons when they arrived at St Mary's police station and also that the accused were not notified of the charge which they were being arrested for until the end of the day since morning.

"This is a serious violation of the law. The state must investigate and bring the findings in the next court remand date without fail," said magistrate Muchuchuti.

However, asked to respond to the allegations, the state said that they will investigate the matter as it was their first time to hear of issues.

The dozen were arrested on Saturday following violent clashes between riot police and alleged MDC supporters in the dormitory town of Chitungwiza.

