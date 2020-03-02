South Africa: Motorists Warned to Drive Carefully As More Heavy Rains, Flooding Expected in Gauteng

2 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Motorists have been warned to drive cautiously as more thunderstorms are expected in parts of Gauteng.

Weather forecaster Wayne Venter said some parts of the province could be flooded as a result of heavy rains. He added thunderstorms were also expected in parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo cautioned motorists to exercise patience and avoid driving in low-lying areas that were prone to flooding as rains continued throughout the province.

His plea came after several accidents that claimed the lives of nine people over the weekend.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims, and I wish those injured a speedy recovery. We humbly appeal to road users to change their attitude and behaviour on the road to reduce the fatalities," Mamabolo said.

He encouraged motorists to invest in lifesaving driving skills such as advanced driving lessons.

"Our commitment to reducing road fatalities on our roads will be achieved through combined efforts between the government and co-operation from all motorists.

"This includes driver behaviour and attitude such as refraining from drunk driving, using cellphones while driving, and reckless overtaking. Adherence to speed limits, safe following distance as well as ensuring that vehicles are roadworthy are of the utmost importance," said Mamabolo.

