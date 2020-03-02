Zimbabwe: Nakamba Donates to Bulawayo City Ahead of PSL 2020 Season

2 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

NEWLY promoted Bulawayo City on Monday unveiled their home and away kits ahead of the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The kits were sponsored by Didirika Construction, a company owned by Anthony Nakamba, father to Aston Villa and Warriors star, Marvelous Nakamba.

Branded in the United Kingdom, the £3500 sportswear from Puma consists of 60 tracksuits and 30 playing kits.

Tracksuits are plain red in colour with a little bit of maroon linings on collars and on sleeves while playing kits are in red and white stripes.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the kits, the older Nakamba said he was just fulfilling his desires for giving while responding to the team's request for help.

"I have done this before. It is just that I do not like publicity when I am doing these things. I have also donated kits for teams in Zambia. So, Bulawayo City just contacted me for help.

"When I can, I assist everyone who comes to me for help. I am passionate about soccer because I grew up in a soccer loving society and that is why I like giving a hand especially in soccer," Nakamba told journalists.

Nakamba also said that he chose to donate to the team because it is from Bulawayo and he felt it was part of his responsibility to give in into the community as a Bulawayo resident.

Amakhosi, as the Bulawayo based team is known, competed in the ZIFA Southern Region Division One League last season and was promoted back to the premiership after being crowned champions of that league in a tight two horse race title challenge with Talen Vision.

Other teams promoted to play in Zimbabwe's topflight football this season include Mutare based Tenax who finished top of the ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League, Northern Region champions Cranbone Bullets and Whawha who clinched the ZIFA Central Region Division One League trophy.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

