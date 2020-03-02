Zimbabwe: Zim's Second Suspected Coronavirus Case Tests Negative

2 March 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The government has allayed fears of coronavirus the country by announcing that the recently quarantined traveller from Hunan province has been tested positive.

In a tweet posted this morning, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services advised the nation to remain calm as the traveller who was under observation at Wilkins hospital had tested negative to coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Govt would like to update the Nation that the traveller from Hunan Province of China who was under observation at Wilkins Hospital, has tested negative to the Coronavirus(Covid-19)," said Govt.

Due to economic challenges that have crippled the health sector, Zimbabwe's preparedness to tackle the deadly virus has been questioned by citizens who feel unsafe and exposed.

The novel coronavirus has killed over 3,000 people worldwide, the majority in mainland China.

