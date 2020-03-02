Zimbabwe: Suspected Coronavirus Traveller Tests Negative

2 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A SUSPECTED coronavirus traveller coming to Zimbabwe from China's Hunan Province has tested negative after having been placed under observations at Wilkins Hospital, the government has said.

Writing on Twitter Monday, Information Ministry said:

"Government would like to update the Nation that the traveller from Hunan Province of China who was under observation at Wilkins Hospital, has tested negative to the coronavirus."

Govt would like to update the Nation that the traveller from Hunan Province of China who was under observation at Wilkins Hospital, has tested negative to the Coronavirus(Covid-19).

- Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) March 2, 2020

Last week, a Zimbabwean woman who had returned to Zimbabwe from China was readmitted and put under isolation at the Wilkins Hospital for further tests.

The first outbreak of coronavirus was first detected in Hunan province. The death toll in China from the virus on Sunday stood at 2 872.

