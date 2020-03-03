Rwanda: One Dead, 11 Injured in Heavy Rains Downpour

3 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Heavy rains on Sunday and Monday killed one person in Ndera Sector, Gasabo District and injured 11 others while several infrastructures were damaged, the Ministry of Emergency Management (MINEMA) said on Monday evening.

This comes after the Rwanda Meteorology Agency made "above normal" rainfall predictions between March and May, last week.

According to figures from the Ministry, Gasabo District was the most affected by the Sunday and Monday downpour that left one person dead and nine injured, leaving 16 houses and two warehouses damaged.

Elsewhere, the rainstorm, which led to floods in some areas, caused more casualties in Rulindo District (two injuries) and destroyed more infrastructures in different parts of the country including three bridges in Rutsiro District, a house in Gisagara as well as three houses and a church in Gakenke.

Jean Claude Twishime, the Public Relations and Communications officer at MINEMA, told The New Times that injured persons were taken to hospitals near their respective homes while affected communities are accommodated by neighboring families as they wait for support.

The rains also saw Sebeya River flooded but caused no damages as the local authorities intervened to evacuate the residents around its environs.

Meanwhile, the Monday windy rains led to falling of a number of trees in Nyarutarama and Nyarugenge streets blocking movement of vehicles in the respective areas and also destroyed some cars.

The national climate outlook for January to March 2020 season indicated that northwestern and southwestern parts of the country are likely to experience slightly enhanced rainfall (above average) but part of a seasonal forecast released by Rwanda Meteorology Agency predicted an increased chance for above-normal rainfall countrywide between March to May 2020.

Under the latest forecast, most rainfall is expected in the Western Province, especially Nyamagabe district and part of Nyaruguru District bordering Rusizi in the Southern Province. The predicted amount of rainfall ranges between 500 and 600 millimetres.

Since last September, heavy rains have claimed dozens of lives, devastated property and jeopardized food security with out-of-chain food prices until now.

