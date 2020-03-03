Rwanda: Scientists to Release Bio-Fortified Sweet Potato Variety

3 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Michel Nkurunziza

Agricultural scientists at Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) are working on sweet potato varieties with high yields potential and iron meant for pregnant mothers and children.

Countries from Southern and East African such as Rwanda, Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi, Ethiopia, Ghana, Uganda and Tanzania have obtained a grant of $15 million from the Bill Melinda Gates Foundation to support their respective breeding programmes for a period of three years under a project called 'Sweet Gains".

Jean Ndirigwe, one of the researchers said that bio-fortified sweet potato varieties will follow Orange-fleshed sweet potatoes with Vitamin A.

"We take different sweet potato varieties and check their DNA so that we breed new varieties with iron vitamin. The varieties will also be able to resist sweet potato diseases, climate change and provide high yields," he said.

Researchers say only 15 per cent of sweet potato farmers' plant varieties have high yield potential.

Farmers are using planting materials that are infected with diseases and pests.

Poor varieties means the yields are very low and sometimes less than 50 per cent of the potential yields.

At least five new sweet potato varieties that were recently introduced are expected to increase yields from 11 tonnes per hectare to at least 15 tonnes in farmers' fields and bio-fortified sweet potato varieties will be an addition, researchers say.

Ndirigwe said they are exchanging varieties grown in Rwanda and other countries such as Peru to study DNA of sweet potatoes varieties in order to come up with strong varieties.

The research said that farmers will get ready market considering the bio-fortified sweet potato varieties are very important for pregnant and breast-feeding mothers as well as children and other people because their nutritional value

"We want to speed the period of breeding. We are working on the technologies that can help get new breeds in the shortest time," he said.

Rwanda has 158 sweet potato varieties in the Gene Bank and produced over 1.186 million tonnes of sweet potatoes in 2018.

Dr Campos Hugo, the Director of Research at the International Potato Centre (CIP) and SweetGAINS Project Manager said that the $15 million aims at modernizing breeding programs for sweet potatoes in African countries including Rwanda.

"Orange-fleshed sweet potatoes with Vitamin A has been successful in Rwanda and we want more. In order to reach farmers in the field, high quality seeds that are affordable have to be developed," he said.

The varieties, he said, must be able to cope with climate change.

"Because of the impact of climate change in Rwanda, we need more varieties resilient to climate change, tolerant to drought, tolerant to heat so that the impact of climate on productivity can be mitigated," he said.

He said that breeders are developing a second generation of bio-fortified sweet potato containing iron to fight anaemia.

"We are working closely with Rwanda agricultural board on genetic improvement to get new varieties and transfer of technology," he said.

The 2016 World Food Prize winner, Robert Mwanga is a sweet potato breeder who has bred Kabode and Vita, all orange-fleshed sweet potato varieties grown in Rwanda and said that partnership among breeders is needed.

"We have to make it for the breeders to breed quickly. After breeding, farmers must get vine cuttings on times," he said.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigerian Actor Ramsey Noah Responds to Death Rumours
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
U.S. Embassy Warns of Imminent Terror Attack on Nairobi Hotel
Coronavirus Panic - Buhari Urges Nigerians to Remain Calm

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.