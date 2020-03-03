Zimbabwe: Winky D Unveils Video for 'Ijipita'

Having continuously been urged by critics to release visuals to push his ill-performing album "Njema", Winky D seems to have heeded the call by dropping a video for his song "Ijipita" yesterday afternoon.

This was the first song he released off the album before launching the rest on New Year's Day.

"Ijipita" becomes Winky D's first video off the album, while it is also one of the best performing songs.

Winky D's manager Jonathan Banda said the video responded to calls for visuals from the singer.

"There was a story that ran saying lack of visuals has spoilt 'Njema', so this is us giving people the visuals," he said.

"I will keep my cards to my chest, I'm not going to disclose whether or not we have any more videos or when we will release any new projects."

The video takes on the story of biblical children of Canaan struggling under servitude in Egypt.

Short in a desert environment, the video narrates the hardships well.

Winky D then puts in a touch of local tradition when he appears to be sacrificing a goat, sprinkling it with snuff.

Banda said the video was shot out of the country.

"We shot outside the country, but for security reasons we are not going to disclose where the video was shot," he said.

The video is brilliantly timed as Winky D is riding high on his NAMA victory where he won a tightly contested People's Choice Award, beating Prophet T Freddy, Mambo Dhuterere, Minister Michael Mahendere and Bonnie Deuschle.

Two hours after release, social media was already awash with praises for the video.

It already had over 26 000 hits on YouTube, over 4 000 like and only 36 dislikes.

Commenting on the YouTube thread, Tanaka Takawira said: "I'm from the future my people, 2050 to be precise and dear God, I can't believe we were crazy about this song.

"All the ancestors of our land approves of Winky D and its high time we start appreciating this man because no one else will. We don't want a scenario where we cry on his grave." (sic)