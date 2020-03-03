Nigeria: Strange Disease Kills 200 Cows in Jigawa - Official

A strange disease has killed 200 cows at Margadu Fulani community in Guri local government area of Jigawa State, an official has said.

Sanusi Doro, the local government information officer in Guri, quoted the head of department of agriculture, Guri local government council, Kabiru Haruna, as confirming the incident.

Mr Haruna said the issue was reported a week earlier after the disease started ravaging the Fulani communities

The official linked the outbreak to the influx of 'migrants' cows allegedly from Niger Republic.

He said the community where the cows reportedly died shares border with Machina local government in Yobe State. The local government in Yobe shares border with Niger Republic.

The official also said the outbreak "only affected the animals that allegedly skipped the routine vaccination exercise conducted by the government."

Meanwhile, a resident told PREMIUM TIMES that the outbreak was reported a month ago "but official at the local council treated the information with kid gloves".

"We succeeded in slaughtering and sold off to butchers many of the cows that developed the disease symptoms while others died unnoticed.

"It's now that they are responding after some of us lost their entire cows from the outbreak," the resident who requested not to be named, said,

Mr Doro said the council chairman, Barkono Jaji-Adiyani, had on Monday approved the release of N600,000 for the procurement of drugs to be administered to the cows.