Nigeria: Coronavirus - No New Case in Nigeria - Minister

There have been no new confirmed case for Covid-19 (coronavirus) in the country, Nigeria's health minister, Osagie Ehanire, has said.

The minister, at a press conference in Abuja, said that as of Monday, no new case has been detected from the contacts being followed-up.

Mr Ehanire said so far, 14 tests have been conducted aside the index and no other person has tested positive.

Index Case

PREMIUM TIMES on Friday reported that the only case reported in the country is that of an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on February 24 from Milan, Italy on a business visit.

"He fell ill February 26 and was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing," the Lagos State Ministry of Health said, in a statement.

He arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 10 p.m. on February 24, aboard Turkish Airlines from Milan, Italy.

He travelled to Ogun State on February 25 and on February 26, presented himself at the staff clinic in Ogun where the managing physician referred him to the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Lagos based on suspicion COVID-19.

He was confirmed on February 27 and he is currently being managed at a designated treatment facility for COVID-19 at Yaba, Lagos.

Contact Tracing

Nigeria, since the incident, began contact tracing for people who have been in touch with the Italian.

Two states, Lagos and Ogun, had been identified as the centre for concentration as the Italian had flown into the country through Lagos and had a meeting in Ogun.

So far, 19 people have been identified in Lagos and 39 persons in Ogun state as those who have been in contact with the first confirmed case.

"This includes the driver who had taken the Italian to the hotel," the minister said.

Mr Ehanire said Plateau State also suspected some cases among Chinese nationals on February 29. All of the cases have no symptoms, but they have all been tested at the NCDC reference laboratory and they are all negative for coronavirus infection, he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Plateau State quarantined three Chinese who arrived the state for business and 39 Nigerians who had contact with them.

"The state has placed them under supervised self-isolation for 14days. We will continue to monitor global situations with cases spreading quickly as they are doing now," Mr Ehanire said on Monday.

So far, three countries have reported cases in Africa, one in Egypt, three Algeria and one in Nigeria.

Holding Facilities

The minister explained that the Italian was being treated at the holding facility in Yaba, Lagos.

He explained that the Italian was stable and was seen walking around his room at the medical facility.

He said the facility at Gwagwalada is still under construction and will soon be finished. In the meantime, he said the ICU in Gwagwalada hospital will be used if the need arises.

He also cautioned Nigerians to not create panic or stock mask as it is not necessary because the case is still just one.

The minister also cautioned schools to detest from enforcing parents to buy masks for the wards as they have no need for it.

"It is important for Nigerians to focus on facts and not on fear so as not to generate panic. The citizens should also desist from spreading fake news, especially on social media."

He said screening is in place at the international airports. He explained that the reason some people believe they are not being screened is because they are not screened with the hand-held thermal machine.

Mr Ehanire also added that people do not need to mask, especially when they are not coughing, sneezing or ill.