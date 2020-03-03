Nigeria: No Plan to Postpone Edo 2020 NSF Over Coronavirus, Says Dare

Despite speculations that the 2020 National Sports festival billed to hold in Edo State in March may be postponed due to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has said the festival would go ahead as scheduled.

The Sports Minister who spoke through the Director of Planning and a member of the Main Organizing Committee Peter Nelson, said "The 2020 Edo National Sports Festival is on track, the Games will go on as scheduled.

"There is nothing to be worried about. The Minister has directed the setting up of an isolation centre to take care of any case of the virus.

"The Director of Sports Medicine is working closely with the Edo State Government to ensure a hitch free Festival. We have no doubt that everything will work well.

"The rumour about postponing the festival is unfounded and emanating from mischievous people whose wish won't come to pass. We are on top of the situation and we are going to have a very successful Festival"

He further assured that the Ministry embarked on an inspection last week and all the facilities are almost ready with finishing touches being put in some.

To underscore the importance and readiness for the Games,t he Minister had met last week with officials of the Ministry of Health and a delegation of WHO to collaborate on how to curb communicable diseases like tuberculosis and other viral infections .

The Edo 2020 National Sports Festival is billed to hold from March 22nd to April 1.

The Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee and Edo State Deputy Governor Mr Philip Shaibu also said "Edo State is ready to host the best Festival in history of our country. With this Festival, sports is coming to its ancestral place. We are on track for great games".